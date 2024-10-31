Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,776 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises about 2.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Vipshop by 238.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vipshop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,488 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $19,185,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.