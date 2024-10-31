Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

