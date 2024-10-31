Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 8539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

