Stephenson & Company Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stephenson & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

