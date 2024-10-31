Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE DAY opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 233.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $169,117. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

