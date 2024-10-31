Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,784 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,553,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.