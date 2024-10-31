Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BSJR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

