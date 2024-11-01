Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.25. 290,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.26 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

