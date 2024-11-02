Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Adeia were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,167,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 390,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Adeia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Adeia by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,846,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $12.47 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.