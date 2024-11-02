MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.88.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $267.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

