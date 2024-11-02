Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.32 and a 12-month high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

