J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $13.75. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 16,553 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JSAIY. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
