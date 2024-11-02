iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,234,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,116 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

