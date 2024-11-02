Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NVST opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

