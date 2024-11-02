Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 229,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,757. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

