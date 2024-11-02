Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 229,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,757. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
