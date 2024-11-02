Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 924.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

