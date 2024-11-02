Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Celtic Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
Celtic Company Profile
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
