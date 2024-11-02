Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TDS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,933. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

