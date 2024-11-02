Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TDS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,933. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

