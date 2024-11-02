Newell Brands Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing on October 30, 2024, that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC for a substantial notes offering. The agreement involves the issuance and sale of $750,000,000 in 6.375% notes due 2030 and $500,000,000 in 6.625% notes due 2032, totaling $1.25 billion.

This offering, as detailed in the filing, is part of the Company’s strategy to optimize its financial structure. The net proceeds from the issuance are planned to be used for redeeming in full the outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2025 and partially redeeming the outstanding 4.200% senior notes due 2026.

The Underwriting Agreement between Newell Brands and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was filed as Exhibit 1.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference, as noted in the filing. The Company’s intention to leverage the net proceeds for strategic debt management reflects its commitment to efficient capital utilization.

The 8-K filing also includes the disclosure that the notes offering is being conducted through an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-279561) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2024.

Following the announcement of this significant financial arrangement, Newell Brands aims to further solidify its financial position and potentially enhance its long-term financial flexibility. Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are likely to watch closely for the impact of this offering on the Company’s financial performance and future growth prospects.

As per regulatory requirements, Newell Brands anticipates filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q and is expected to announce its third quarter results on or before November 14, 2024.

Investors and the broader market are likely to monitor Newell Brands’ financial results and strategic initiatives closely amidst the evolving business landscape.

