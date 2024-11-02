iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.
