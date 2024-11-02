Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAW) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LFAW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
