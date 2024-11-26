Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx stock opened at $304.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

