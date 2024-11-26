iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 8.24% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $100,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,423,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAI opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.00. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

