Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 318.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

