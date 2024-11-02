Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1 billion-$30.1 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 811,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

