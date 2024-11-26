Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Great Thunder Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

