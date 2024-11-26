US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $54.92. 2,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of US Vegan Climate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

