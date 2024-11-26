BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.71. Approximately 24,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 52,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.77.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.