Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Perenti Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Perenti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.