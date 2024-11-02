StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Stock Performance
Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
