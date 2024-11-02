StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.