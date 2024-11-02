iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $108.07 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,630.34 or 1.00056485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.51358526 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,366,255.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.