US Bancorp DE Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $29,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $325.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.30 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

