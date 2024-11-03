AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. AAR comprises approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.06% of AAR worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 889.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AAR by 23.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AAR by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AAR stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

