Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.55%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

