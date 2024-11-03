Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. LivaNova comprises approximately 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $27,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

