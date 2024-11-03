MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.

MarineMax stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

