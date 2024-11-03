MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.
MarineMax stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
