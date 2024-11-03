Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by Olympus Wealth Management LLC

Olympus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.6% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $524.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.88. The company has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.92 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

