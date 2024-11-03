Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.23% of Portillo’s worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens cut Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Portillo’s Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.78. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.