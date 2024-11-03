Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $5,161,562 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 71.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.