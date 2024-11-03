Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 3,092 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
