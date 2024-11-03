Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $557.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.26 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.39 and a 200-day moving average of $583.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

