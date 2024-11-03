Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

