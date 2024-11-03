Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

