506 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Netflix accounts for 0.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $753.70. The company had a trading volume of 233,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,064. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.61 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $712.96 and its 200 day moving average is $664.70. The company has a market cap of $322.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

