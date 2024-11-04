Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.71 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor Trading Down 5.3 %
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Owens & Minor
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Are Potential Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.