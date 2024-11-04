Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Signify Wealth bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $359,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 868,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $615,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.5% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $755.86. 291,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,064. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $429.61 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $323.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

