CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $525.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.19. The company has a market capitalization of $476.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

