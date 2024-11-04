Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.56 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.