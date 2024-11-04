Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,818 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $266,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $392.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

