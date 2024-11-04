World Equity Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.